Reunions That Need To Happen

By Jon Warech

Remember when Tara Reid was awesome? Well, guess what -- she and her buddies from the "American Pie" series reunited for "American Reunion," and it feels so good to have the old gang back together. But it got us thinking -- who else would we like to see reunite? Scroll through and see the reunions that absolutely must happen.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

At one time, they were the greatest Canadian power couple since Canadian beer met the koozie, but they drifted out of love, and that made us sad. That love in "The Notebook" was totally real, and if we have to watch two people kiss in the rain, then we want it to be them. Gosling's been on a dating spree since their last breakup, and McAdams has been tied down to Michael Sheen, but hopefully their story ends with them getting back together.