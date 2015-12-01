Sandra Bullock has a 3-year-old daughter!

The 51-year-old actress revealed in a cover story for People magazine on Wednesday that she adopted Laila (pronounced Lila). "When I look at Laila, there's no doubt in my mind that she was supposed to be here," Bullock told the magazine. "I can tell you absolutely, the exact right children came to me at the exact right time."

WATCH: Sandra Bullock -- Having a Child 'Forces You to Get Your Sh*t Together'

In 2010, Bullock adopted her 5-year-old son Louis and says that her son was a big part of why she wanted a second child. "Louis spearheaded this whole journey," she said. "I knew [Laila] was scared, and all I wanted was for her to know Louis and I weren't going anywhere."

WATCH: The Advantages of Keeping a Celebrity Adoption Secret

Reports that Bullock had adopted a second child began to surface a few months ago. In October, a source told ET that there had been sightings of the Oscar winner out and about with a toddler.

When ET caught up with Bullock at the Minions premiere in June, she stressed just how much she loves her little boy. "I mean, like people go, 'Your adopted son,'" she said. "I go, 'Please don't say that. He is my son!' I would give my life for him."

More on Wonderwall:

Celebrity babies of 2015

The biggest celebrity news stories of 2015

The Year in Celebrity Photos 2015

Sandra Bullock has already taught her son about racism