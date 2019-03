David Arguette Twitter pope

By Katie Mathewson

For an occasion as grand as finding a new pope, there's going to be thousands of hilarious tweets about it. Lucky for us, celebs had plenty to say that made us LOL. We hope the pope has a sense of humor, too! (Sorry, Francis.)

"Don't call the new pope Francis - his name is Frank - If you call him Francis he's gonna kill you" -- David Arquette