Celebrities react to Orlando nightclub massacre

Hollywood stars and notable names are sending their condolences and expressing their shock and grief on social media following the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. In the early-morning hours of June 12, 2016, a heavily armed man opened fire on patrons at Orlando hotspot Pulse, a popular gay nightclub, killing 50 and injured at least 53 more. Keep reading to see what the stars are saying... starting with Lady Gaga, who tweeted, "I pray for all the victims families 🙏🏽 during this shooting epidemic. That their pain be met with compassion and support from the world. ... It's a traumatizing & emotional time for a many people. I dream of the world reflecting on what we can do to change this violence. #Orlando."

