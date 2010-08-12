Celebritweets: Foodies Edition

By Michelle Lanz

One of the many reasons Twitter exists, besides for the dissemination of cute cat vids, is so we can share our most mundane life experiences with complete strangers. This week, celebs of from the A- to the D-List decided to tweet their love (and in one case, hate) for chowing down. Click through to see which celebs are using the twitterverse to unlock their inner foodies.

"Cooking steak and having movie night with my puppies. What's a good movie to rent?" -- Heidi Montag, who we're happy to report has made it one step further to putting some meat on her bones