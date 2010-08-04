Celebs on Social Media

Celebritweets: Summer Travel Edition

By Rebecca Silverstein

Where in the world is your favorite celeb? Probably far away from Hollywood! Whether it's for work or play, stars seem to be all over this summer, from Arizona to Asia. Lucky for us, they're tweeting along the way. (Seriously, what did we do without it?) Check the best traveling tweets!

"I don't understand why they have a do not disturb button on the plane if they keep waking you asking if you want juice." -- Kanye West, who might want to try flying coach with us plebeians next time

