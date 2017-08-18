Celebs who've been parent-shamed on social media

Social media gives everyone a place to share his or her opinion publicly -- including judgmental parent-shamers! Celebrities are often the target of one of the internet's most distressing forms of criticism, and that includes pop star Pink, who was mommy-shamed in July 2017 after posting an Instagram photo of herself cooking at the stove with son Jameson strapped in a carrier on her chest and daughter Willow kneeling on the kitchen counter. Pink got flack for -- according to her critics -- putting her kids in a dangerous situation. We're sure Pink knows what she's doing! Read on to see more celebs who've been parent-shamed online...

