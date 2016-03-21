Justin Timberlake teases new music with a Little Big Town pic, plus more news

Beyonce, Blue Ivy and Solange had an early Easter tea party

It's never too early for a little Easter pre-game -- especially when Blue Ivy Carter pics are involved. Over the weekend, Beyonce shared some Easter-themed photos from the tea party she evidently had with her 4-year-old daughter and sister, Solange. Enhanced with digitally added bunny rabbits and bunny ears, the snaps show the adorable threesome giggling between guzzles from butterfly and flower-decorated tea cups. Bey and Jay have been known to get serious about their Easter celebrations in the past. Two years ago, Blue was photographed scanning a grassy kmnoll for eggs alongside a life-size Easter bunny; she later joined her extended family for a fancy brunch at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, Calif.

