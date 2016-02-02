Stars with surprisingly big Facebook followings

It's hard to believe, but Facebook turns 12 on Feb. 4, 2016! With everyone and their grandmother on the social media site these days, it's a great place to keep track of your favorite celebrities. But which stars have the biggest Facebook followings? The answers might surprise you! From a rock band from the early '00s to two deceased performers, the list is varied and random -- while some of the most famous names in the universe (like Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears) don't even crack the top 20! First up on the list is David Beckham, who holds down spot No. 20. The former soccer star and patriarch of one of the most glamorous families in Hollywood has 54.1 likes on his official Facebook page. Keep clicking to see more of the surprising celebs who round out the top 20.

