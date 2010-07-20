Celebritweets: Twitpics for July 20

By Molly McGonigle

Most people fall off the radar when summer vacay hits. But thankfully, celebs are never far from the public eye. They love to take to their Twitters and post pics of their travels, sightings and work habits just so we know exactly what they're up to. Click through to see what your favorite celebs have been up this summer.

"Goodnite Tweedos :) Sweet Dreamz" -- Snooki, uses a night time Twitpic to show off her Jersey shore glow