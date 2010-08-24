Star Spirit Animals

By Melissa Hunter

Sure, celebs often act like dogs, cougars, weasels and the like, but it seems that some stars belong in the animal kingdom more than others. Here are a few brothers from another litter.

Kanye West

Spirit animal: Peacock

Common characteristics: Colorful (to a fault); can fly only in private jets; shows off assets to attract the female of the species; thinks Beyonce had the best music video of all time