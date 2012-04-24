Lindsay Parties Despite Debt and More Star Oddities

By Michelle Lanz

Sure, celebrities are technically human, but they're definitely not like the rest of us. Not convinced? Let us persuade you with these true tales of celebrity strangeness.

They are $3 million in debt.

While it's true that everything is relative, it's pretty clear that celebrities have a different way of dealing with outrageous debts. Take Lindsay Lohan, for example, who is reportedly $3 million in debt yet still parties her way through expensive weekend trips to Coachella. I don't know about you, but if we were seven figures in debt, then we'd be living in a cave and putting every penny we have toward getting out from under that hellish burden. (Celebitchy)