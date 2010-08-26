Stars Are Nothing Like Us for Aug. 26

By Melissa Hunter

They bring their own hot sauce when dining on yachts!

Naomi Campbell was dining on a yacht with Leo DiCaprio, Bar Rafaeli and her billionaire boyfriend (the celebrity version of bingo night with your friends Fran and Lou), when her bodyguards whipped out her own hot sauce to put on her food. Apparently she refused to eat until it was smothered with her personal hot sauce. Whether she consumed anything besides the hot sauce is still to be determined. (Celebitchy)

