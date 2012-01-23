Zooey's Presidential Birthday, Plus More Tales of the Celeb Life

By Drew Mackie

The rich and famous just don't live like the normal and sane. Need proof? Really? Read on.

They get personalized birthday wishes from the president.

OK, so we gave in and admitted that New Girl" is a decent TV show, use of the word "adorkable" notwithstanding. But we wouldn't have counted Barack Obama among the Zooey Deschanel loyal. Whatever his motivation, he -- or his office -- sent Deschanel a birthday card when she turned 32 on Jan. 17. It's not every celeb whose birthday warrants Oval Office fanfare. Maybe Zooey is the special dream star fantasy unicorn princess we've always suspected she was. (Buzzfeed)