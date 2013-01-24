Nicole Kidman Hates Free Swag, Plus More Celeb Ridiculousness

By Rebecca Silverstein

There are two things that are certain in life: death and taxes. But that's about all we plebeians have in common with celebs. Want proof? Keep clicking to see how stars live a completely different existence than the rest of us.

They think it's "tacky" to accept free swag

One of the best perks of being a celeb is getting free stuff from designers. But Nicole Kidman says it's in bad taste to accept swag. "Never would I take free clothes. That would be so... tacky," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "These people work so hard to make beautiful things -- you have to appreciate that." We were taught to never look a gift horse in the mouth, so if you want to pass your free stuff along, Nic, we'd be happy to find a home for it.

