Taylor Swift reportedly dropped $17 million in cash on her new Rhode Island mansion

Taylor Swift stars are nothing like us

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Yes, celebrities are human beings just like the rest of us -- as far as we know, at least. But considering their talent, wealth, and level of fame, we have just about as much in common with stars like Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Kate Middleton as we do with, say, actual celestial bodies. Keep reading for several examples of why your favorite stars are nothing like us.

They throw down $17 million in cash for a new house.

Sure, Taylor Swift has carefully cultivated her girl-next-door image. But how many of you actually live next door to a $17 million mansion? That's how much Taylor reportedly paid -- in cash! -- for an eight-bedroom oceanfront mansion in Rhode Island in early May.