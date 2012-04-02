Stars Turning 40 in 2012

By Molly McGonigle

2012 is a big year for a lot of celebrities who will be saying goodbye to their 30s. From Jennifer Garner to Sofia Vergara, see who else in Hollywood will be joining the hot at 40 club!

Jennifer Garner

Birthday: April 17

Oh, what a difference a decade makes. And for Jennifer Garner, that decade has included getting hitched to Ben Affleck and having three kids with him to boot. Even if her career is on a break, she proves that life still rocks after 30.