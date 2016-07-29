Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have a date night in Santa Monica, plus more news

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston step out for date night

Hiddleswift is back in action. After a possibly publicist-induced pause for Comic-Con, Tom Hiddleston returned to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift's side this week and proceeded to make sweet, sweet music … for the paparazzi that trailed them. On Wednesday, July 27, the smitten couple drive down to Santa Monica for a date night at Hillstone, where they sat in the VIP section for hours, according to E! News. "It seems like they are always sharing a laugh or inside joke," another restaurant-goer told E! "They were giggly and sweet."

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston hit Santa Monica