The Shortlist for April 11

Report: Baby on the way for Ivanka Trump

Looks like the Trump empire is about to grow some more -- by one very tiny apprentice. Sources tell Page Six that Ivanka Trump is pregnant with her second child, setting her and her husband, Jared Kushner, well on their way to Ivanka's dream of having three of four very wealthy little ankle biters. The new baby will join big sis, Arabella Rose, who turns 2 in July.