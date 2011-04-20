The Shortlist for April 21

By Jen Odell

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn't the only Hollywood actress battling bipolar disorder. Demi Lovato -- who recently went public about her struggles with anorexia, bulimia and self-harm -- tells People that she, too, suffers from manic highs and dark lows. "I never found out until I went into treatment that I was bipolar," Lovato says. "Looking back, [the diagnosis] makes sense. There were times when I was so manic, I was writing seven songs in one night and I'd be up until 5:30 in the morning." Thanks to a recent stint in a residential treatment center, though, the 18-year-old believes she now has the tools to find healthier ways of coping with her disorder. Demi tells the magazine, "I has feel like I am in control now where my whole life I wasn't in control." (People)