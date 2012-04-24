The Shortlist for April 24

During an assembly session on Monday, the Sarajevo Canton decided in parliament to make Angelina Jolie an honorary citizen, thaks to the controversial film she wrote and directed about the Bosnian war, "In the Land of Blood and Honey." The honor recognizes what one source called Jolie's "contribution to the preservation of truth about the war in Sarajevo and in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and her dedication to protection of the principles of humanity, democracy, tolerance and solidarity between people of different ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds," according to Us Weekly. Laureates being named honorary citizens will reportedly accept their awards on May 3. (Celebitchy)