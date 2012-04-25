The Shortlist for April 25

Really, Chris Brown? Although pit bulls are the most-bred dog in the United States, it's estimated that only 1 in 600 will find a permanent home, leading the other 599 puppies and dogs to shelter-life and euthanasia. But that didn't stop Chris from slapping his name on a website called "CB Breeds," where would-be pit bull puppy parents can scoop up pooches for about $1,000 a pop. The singer's mom, Joyce Hawkins, announced the new business on Sunday. But his publicist tells Wonderwall this is not a business venture. "Chris loves animals, particularly dogs and has for a long time had some pet dogs at his family's home in Virginia with his mom," says the rep. "The dogs had a litter and the family are trying to find them good homes." (Celebitchy)