The Shortlist for April 6

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" stars Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney welcomed their second child just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Weighing in at 8 lbs., 5 oz., little Leo Grey came into the world at his parents Los Angeles home. The TV couple, who married in 2008, also have a 19-month-old son, Axel Lee. "We are overjoyed," said Kaitlin, 36, in a statement to People. (People)