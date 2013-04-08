The Shortlist for April 8

Halle Berry calls pregnancy a 'wonderful' surprise

If you didn't expect to see Halle Berry join the cadre of expectant celebs at age 46, you're not alone. "I feel fantastic. This has been the biggest surprise of my life to tell you the truth," she told CNN in a new interview to promote her work with Michael Kors to fight world hunger and her. "I thought I was kind of past the point where this could be a reality for me. So it's been a big surprise and the most wonderful." Berry is engaged to her baby daddy-to-be, Olivier Martinez. She also has a 5-year-old daughter, Nahla, with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry.