The Shortlist for Aug. 1

Katy Perry: 'I Can't Be the Candy Queen Forever'

All good things must come to an end. Katy Perry covers the new issue of Elle, where she admits that she's totally open to a life after "California Gurls." "I love what I do, and when I don't love what I do, I'll make a change … I can't be the candy queen forever," says the 27-year-old singer. As for stage two when it comes to her love life? "I obviously have a lot to say right now," she says. "I'm a woman who likes to be courted - strongly. Never say never, I guess you'd say. I'll let love take the lead on that." (Elle)

RELATED: Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebs Under 30