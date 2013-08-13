The Shortlist for Aug. 13

Shakira dishes on her post-baby fitness regime

Even Shakira, queen of the rock-hard abs, felt a little soft and squishy once her first baby, Milan, arrived in January. In the new issue of Self, she jokes that "after the delivery, you look like a shar-pei."

In her case, though, the "shar-pei" look was short-lived.

"I did Zumba throughout my pregnancy. That helped me not gain too much weight," says the singer. She also cautions that "two minutes of ab work isn't enough," noting that she's "quite proud" of her booty, which she toned by holding a plié and squeezing her glutes 30 times.

"I don't obsess over my flaws, because I see my body as a whole," Shakira adds. "Besides, I think men appreciate confidence more than perfection."

