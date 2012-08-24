The Shortlist for Aug. 24

Tom Cruise To Pay Katie Holmes $400,000 a Year in Child Support

That's a lot of kid-sized high heels. The details of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' divorce settlement were leaked to TMZ this week, and it looks like Tom will be funneling a whole lot of cash for the care of the former couple's 6-year-old daughter, Suri. The actor's alimony payments will reportedly be $400,000 a year. He'll also cover medical and dental bills, insurance, education costs and more until Suri turns 18. Though it sounds like a pile of cash, Tom actually dodged a bullet by not having to give Katie a lump sum payout, according to TMZ. "Tom is very happy and relieved that he is moving forward," an insider tells E!. "His priority is being a good father and this settlement will make sure that continues." (ContactMusic)