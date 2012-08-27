The Shortlist for Aug. 27

The Jolie-Pitts Visit Northern French Resort Town

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt caravanned with the kids to the luxury resort town of Le Touquet on the coast of northern France over the weekend. The family -- minus sons Maddox and Pax -- flew in from London on a helicopter Saturday and headed straight for the restaurant, Au Bureau, where Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne plowed through a few pizzas. After their snack, the crew went shopping, grabbing dolls, Barbie clothes, dinosaur toys and more at Culture Kid, a small, family-owned shop. "I didn't even recognize them. I said 'Bonjour' like I do to all my clients and then I saw Brad Pitt," a store employee tells People. "I asked him for an autograph." (People)