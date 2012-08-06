The Shortlist for Aug. 6

Miley Cyrus Goes Blonder and Shorter

"I think the most important thing a woman can have - next to talent, of course is her hairdresser." Those wise words came from Miley Cyrus, who tweeted photos of herself getting a lighter,more cropped hairdo, courtesy of the man who created Jennifer Aniston's famous "Rachel" cut back in the '90s. When she was done dispensing aphorisms for the ages, she added, "Thanks duuuuude." (DailyMail)

