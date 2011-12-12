The Shortlist for Dec. 13

When it came time to play Lisbeth Salander in "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," Rooney Mara was ready to go to more than a few extremes. Namely, she knew she was going to be naked onscreen and as such, that her naked body ought to resemble Lisbeth's as much as possible. "Nudity is such a huge part of the character in the book, so I never thought twice about it," she tells Allure. She even got her nipple pierced, because Lisbeth had the same piercing in the original story. "I'm naked quite a lot in the movie, and I thought, she has it in the book, and she should have it [in the movie]," reasons Rooney. "Because of all the tattoos and the makeup and the piercings, and the physical transformations my body has to go through, it would always feel sort of like I was in costume, even if I was naked. It just felt like a good one to get — a necessary one to get." (Allure)