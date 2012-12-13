The Shortlist for Dec. 14

Taylor Swift: 'I'm Just Trying to Live a Magical Life'

Taylor Swift's daily existence is just like that of any young woman -- albeit with more cat sweaters, woodland creatures and ill-fated relationships with famous guys. A little sparkle, a little surprise and voila: fodder for a hit song. "You have to have magic in your life if you're going to write about it," Swift tells PopDust, which recently named her its Artist of the Year. Part of that magic "is excitement," she says. "Twenty-two is an age where people say, 'Go out and make your mistakes! Live your life! You're young!' I know that I can't live that way completely, because everything I do is documented and speculated on, but I still want my life to be spontaneous." Luckily, Tay-Tay's current beau, One Direction's Harry Styles, is on the case: in honor of her 23rd birthday this week, he surprised her with 23 custom-made cupcakes. What could be more magical than secret frosting? (PopDust)