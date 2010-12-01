The Shortlist for Dec. 2

By Jen Odell

No movie about the dark, competitive recesses of the female mind is really complete without a suspicious and sinister on-screen glare from Winona Ryder. Thanks to Darren Aronofsky's brilliant recognition of this fact, Winona's appearance as resentfully retired prima ballerina in "Black Swan" has thrust her -- and her quirks -- back into the spotlight. "I don't go on the Internet," Ryder admits, adding that the overflow of online movie industry info "[takes] the mystery out." The diminutive actress also confesses that in her "Reality Bites" days, she wasn't quite as enigmatic about a certain body part as she might have been. "I was young and bras give me backache, you know?" Turns out Winona wishes she had put her bra-hating aside and worn some support under that white lace dress scene the iconic '90s flick: "I did sort of regret it because I didn't realize how it was going to look." And as far as landing a real life Troy? The 39-year-old actress spends her down time hanging out with an artsy crowd in San Francisco. "There's a lot of cute writers up there," she quips. "I gotta bag me a husband!" (ONTD)