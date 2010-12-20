The Shortlist for Dec. 21

Simon Cowell's acerbic wit when it comes to critiquing would-be pop stars hasn't kept him out of the running for the highest honor in his native England. According to multiple reports, Cowell is on the Queen's shortlist for possible knighthood, thanks to his fundraising efforts to support victims of the earthquake in Haiti, and other charities. "We get this New Year's honors list, which normally comes out around 28th [or] 29th of December," royal expert Neal Sean said on "Access Hollywood" Monday. "The Queen publishes a list [where] she decrees who should become a Sir, a Lord, a Knight — all that sort of stuff and apparently this [is] for services to charity." In addition to his work for Children's Hospices UK and the World Society for the Protection of Animals, Cowell put together an all-star lineup including Susan Boyle, Rod Stewart, Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Miley Cyrus, James Blunt, Jon Bon Jovi, Kylie Minogue and Leona Lewis to record a cover of R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts," as a charity benefit for Haiti. (Today)