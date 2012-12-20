The Shortlist for Dec. 21

Katy Perry Reportedly Congratulated Russell Brand on 10 Years of Sobriety

Last week, Russell Brand marked 10 years of being on the wagon, and according to The Sun, his ex, Katy Perry, didn't let their split get in the way of her happiness for him. "Although they've broken up, Katy knows how important this milestone is for Russell," a source tells the tab, adding that the singer emailed Brand to congratulate him. "She wanted to let him know that she was thinking of him and that she was still proud of what he has achieved." Aww. (DailyMail)