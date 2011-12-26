The Shortlist for Dec. 27

Out and proud? Not quite. A fake People magazine cover hit the web on Monday, leaving the "Twilight" star with a trail of well-wishers about his would-be homosexuality. The cover, which quotes Taylor as saying he's "more liberated, and happier than I've ever been," even duped the likes of Russell Simmons, who gave Taylor a digital high-five with the tweet, "proud of Taylor Lautner for his bravery and his courage." Simmons later amended his congratulations, noting he was "disappointed that people would joke about someone coming out about their sexuality. Let Taylor Lautner be whoever he wants to be ..." (E!)