The Shortlist for Dec. 30

GOOP to the rescue! Gwyneth Paltrow used her web publishing powers for good rather than evil this week when she posted a litany of remedies for that age-old New Year's Day tradition most of us will share: the hangover. From making a cocktail with Mercy, a potent punch of vitamins, amino acids, minerals and herbs (which she helpfully suggests you mix with cherry vodka) to drinking herb milk thistle to knocking back the ol' hair of the dog, Gwyneth's long list of ways to deal with alcohol-induced headaches, bellyaches and other symptoms is so informative and helpful we almost forgive her for previously suggesting we buy $75 building blocks for the kids in our lives this holiday season. Almost. (GOOP)