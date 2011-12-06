The Shortlist for Dec. 7

She regularly declares that her work is way more important than dieting to fit some Hollywood beauty standard. She's honest about her all her vices. She's nominated for six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. And if Adele wasn't already the pop singer you'd most like to swap tales of love and loss over a bottle of Malbec with, The Smoking Gun has now officially put the nail in her Coffin of Awesomeness. Everyone on the guest list at every Adele concert is required to donate at least $20 to charity in lieu of paying for their tickets. All donations go to the Stillborn And Neonatal Death Charity, an organization that works toward the reduction of infant mortality rates and to support those who have lost babies. And if you ask us, that's just plain cool. Now, if we could just get her off the cigarettes ... (Jezebel)