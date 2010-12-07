The Shortlist for Dec. 8

By Jen Odell

And now, for your daily dose of "aww" The January issue of Harper's Bazaar features an essay by Twitter-and-Demi-loving Ashton Kutcher, in which he divulges why he loves to flirt with his wife online. "Sending sweet nothings on Twitter or Facebook is ... fun. In some ways, it's no different than sending flowers to the office: You are declaring your love for everyone to see," he writes. The piece also cautions readers that some things are better kept private, and that texts and tweets can never match intimate moments between two people in love. "When someone needs us, he or she needs all of us. There's no text that can replace a loving touch when someone we love is hurting." Oh, and Demi? That strange sound you hear is the collective weepy sigh of women everywhere who hope that someday, their guys can take a lesson or two from your man. (Us)