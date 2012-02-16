The Shortlist for Feb. 17

Just because he's surrounded by Hollywood stars and lovely ladies like Stacy Keibler doesn't mean George Clooney hasn't played the lonely boy in real life. "The loneliest you will get is in the most public of arenas: You will go to a place and end up in the smallest compartment possible, because it's a distraction to everybody, and you end up not getting to enjoy it like everyone else," he tells the Hollywood Reporter. "I have been infinitely more alone in a bad relationship; there's nothing more isolating. I have been in places in my life where that has existed." Luckily, though, George can count on one pal to stay by his side. "Brad [Pitt] is one of the great guys," he gushes. "A couple of years ago, [he] really nailed me. He did one of those shows and they asked him when he was going to marry Angie, and he said, 'I'll marry when George can legally marry [a man]. He really got me badly, something I have had to deal with the past few years. But I could give a s---. I have to live in the world that I care about and that's all that matters." (Celebitchy)