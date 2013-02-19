The Shortlist for Feb. 20

Justin Bieber murder plot

By Jen Odell

Details in Justin Bieber Murder Plot Released

Audio from phone calls made by Dana Martin, an inmate at a prison near Las Cruces, N.M., to the men he assigned to kill Justin Bieber last year has emerged, and it's nothing short of horror film-worthy. "Did he go over the Bieber thing with you?" asks Martin in the audio clip, which police shared with a local ABC News affiliate this week. "Nah. The way I like to work dude, I like to know as little as possible," replied Tanner Ruane, the nephew of Martin's pal, Mark Staake, who was apparently in charge of the deadly mission.

"He's gonna use one of the things you gave him, and then he's gonna take care of it." Ruane continued, saying he and Staake had "bought the hedge clippers," with which they allegedly intended to castrate Bieber before suffocating him. "Tie it really tight, and that cuts off all the oxygen, and then tie it in the back again, really tight. That seals the deal," says Martin, instructing his employee in the art of pop star murder. Staake and Ruane were later arrested by border patrol agents after accidentally driving into Canada. They each face two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery. (E)