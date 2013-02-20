The Shortlist for Feb. 21

Did Lindsay Lohan Chopp off the Bottom of Her Borrowed amFar Gown With Scissors?

Remember that lovely, $1,750 beaded gown that Charlie Sheen offered to help Lindsay Lohan buy before the amfAR gala? The one she turned him down on because she figured she'd borrow it and send it back? Yeah. She reportedly sent back the top half. UsWeekly has a photo of what's allegedly left of the dress, which was chosen by celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch after Charlie called him and asked him to help his buddy, LiLo, with her ensemble for the big night. Picture a mauve, tinsel-covered Christmas tree made out of catnip -- after 50 rambunctious kittens have been left alone in a room with it.

A source tells Us that Lindsay "said that the dress had ripped [at a club after the fundraiser] -- she couldn't possibly wear it like that -- so her stylist friend went to the club bouncer and requested some scissors to repair the torn part of the dress." Because, sure. Everybody knows that scissors are beaded silk's best friend. (Us)