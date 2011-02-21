The Shortlist for Feb. 22

By Jen Odell

In celebration of L'Officiel Paris' 90th anniversary, Beyonce posed for the magazine's cover in what was meant to be "a return to her African roots." It came out looking a little like a cross between a Tina Knowles Wal-Mart special and a dangerously clumsy homage to "Fela," which Bey saw recently on Broadway. According to the glossy, the singer's face "was voluntarily darkened," but only her face, and only for some of the photos. Her skin on the cover retained that a light, glowing quality, reminiscent of the lightening she was criticized for undergoing in a 2008 L'Oreal ad. "It's one thing to feel moved by Fela Kuti," writes Jezebel editor Dodai Stewart, "and quite another to treat blackness as a fashion accessory, like a pair of glittery heels you put on because it looks cool." (Jezebel)