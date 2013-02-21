The Shortlist for Feb. 22

Howard Stern Stands Up for Kelly Clarkson in Clive Davis Feud

In an unexpected burst of shock jock compassion, Howard Stern sided with Kelly Clarkson this week on his show while discussing the spat that emerged between the singer and Clive Davis over Davis' description of her abilities and work ethic in his new memoir. The music mogul wrote that Clarkson was a "s----y" singer prone to histrionic fits of "sobbing," in his new book, "The Soundtrack of My Life."

"I always find it sickening when management guys like to set the record straight about how f---ing creative and what geniuses they are," griped Stern. "And, like, this guy's trying to diminish what she does? Doesn't he have enough in life? Can't he sort of tell his story without f---ing degrading her and putting her down?" He added that Clarkson "has an amazing voice, and the girl has worked hard to get to where she is," before saying, "I don't understand Clive Davis' motivation for knocking this chick down." (E)