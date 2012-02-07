The Shortlist for Feb. 8

By Jen Odell

It seems Snooki's affections aren't limited to the beefier, bicep-ier sex. "I would consider myself bi," she declares in a recent interview with the Huffington Post, alongside her BFF, JWoww. "I've done stuff with girls before. But I would never be with a girl [permanently] because I like [word-that-starts-with-a-p.]" Both "Jersey Shore" stars go on to say there's a chance their housemate, The Situation, is gay. "It wouldn't shock me," says Snooki. On the subject of politics, JWoww expresses her empathy for bullied teens, saying she, too, has been victimized by a hostile public. "We get discriminated against for drinking," she explains. "And we're tan, so now we've caused these tanning taxes and we're getting a bad rap for tanning." On behalf America's marginalized, Pinot Grigio-guzzling spray-tan addicts, we're relieved. But what if Seaside Heights' reign of guidette-ness comes to an end? Promises Snooki: "I'll just tape myself and put myself on YouTube." Phew. (HuffPo)