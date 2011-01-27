The Shortlist for Jan. 28

By Jen Odell

Those teeth-baring expressions Nicki Minaj likes to pair with her Rainbow Brite color scheme may represent more than her keen sense of what makes a memorable photo. Nicki grew up with an alcoholic father who abused drugs -- and Nicki's family. "All of my young and teenage early years we lived in fear that my mother would be killed by my father. It was ridiculous," she tells The Sun. "It made me act out to guys and be evil to them when I was growing up. It made me tough." At 26, the New Yorker (via Trinidad and Tobago) is the first female artist to chart seven singles in the Billboard Top 100 simultaneously, and was named MTV's 2010 Woman of the Year. But Nicki's determination to succeed comes in part from refusing to accept misfortune, and she wants to spread the good vibes. If young women who love her music, "walk around thinking they are the baddest thing on the planet," she says, "I am happy. That's my manifesto. That's my mission statement." (TheSun)