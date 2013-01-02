The Shortlist for Jan. 3

Kristen Stewart Lets Her Guard Down

After a tumultuous 2012, Kristen Stewart has a new outlook on the world and her relationship to it. "I have realized that you can close yourself off to life if you put walls up, but it's a difficult thing," she tells V magazine. "You can't see over, people can't see in, and you also can't see out. So I've gotten quite comfortable with just being unafraid. I keep saying the same thing: it's not about being fearless but really just embracing the fears and using them." In addition to catching flak from "Twilight" fans who were shocked to learn that Stewart had cheated on her co-star boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, the 22-year-old actress has faced a storm of criticism over her public demeanor, which has been guarded, to say the least. But looking ahead, it sounds like there might be a few more smiles -- and a few less birds flipped -- when K.Stew steps onto the red carpet for her next film, "Focus," or sits down for her next interview. "I am not closed off to anything right now," she declares. "That is what I was saying about not having any more walls up. I don't want to deprive myself of any bit of life." (Us)

