The Shortlist for Jan. 31

Last week, '80s pop star Tiffany was blamed for having accidentally outed New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight (second from left in the photo) as being gay. But don't give her too much credit, says Jonathan, who stated on his blog Saturday that he's been happily out of the closet for years. Sorry, make that: He's been out for years! "I have never been outed by anyone but myself! I did so almost 20 years ago," the singer writes, launching into a celebration of openness and exclamation points. "I never [knew] that I would have to do it all over again publicly just because I reunited with NKOTB! I have lived my life very openly and have never hidden the fact that I am gay! Apparently the prerequisite to being a gay public figure is to appear on the cover of a magazine with the caption 'I am gay.' I apologize for not doing so if this is what was expected! My belief is that you live your life by example, and not by a caption on a magazine! If there ever has been any confusion about my sexuality, then you are someone that doesn't even know me!" (Towleroad)