The Shortlist for Jan. 5

If his latest Twitter diatribe is to be believed, Kanye West is launching a new company that will "pick up where Steve Jobs left off." Basically, that means the company, Donda, will "make products and experiences that people want and can afford ... to help simplify and aesthetically improve everything we see hear, touch, taste and feel." In order to accomplish these wide-ranging (and vague) goals, Yeezy says he'll employ a staff of "architects, graphic designers, directors musicians, producers, AnRs, writers, publicist, social media experts, app guys, managers, car designers, clothing designers, DJs, video game designers, publishers, tech guys, lawyers, bankers, nutritionists, doctors, scientists and teachers." He also says he's going to fix America's education system, design the MTV Music Video Awards and possibly become the creative director for a new "Jetsons" movie. OK, Kanye. You let us know how that goes. (HuffPo)