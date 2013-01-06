The Shortlist for Jan. 7

By Jen Odell

Kimye Allegedly Turned Down $3 Million Offer for First Baby Photos

What?! Sell images of the human product of their beautiful, musically immortalized love? Nevah! Well, not for a mere $3 million, anyway. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly turned down early offers for the first photos of the bun in Kim's Dolce & Gabbana-swathed oven. According to TMZ, an "overseas" publication was given a red light on its proposal to publish the pics. The site further hints at the possibility that no plans are being made to monetize Kimye Jr.'s baby book. Maybe they're holding out for a televised, two-part, $15 million "Fairytale" birthing event. (TMZ)