The Shortlist for July 12

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis love it up backstage at Robin Thicke's show

Jackie and Kelso's tour of adorableness brought them to Chicago on Thursday, where the couple grabbed a backstage perch at Robin Thicke's set during the Taste of Chicago festival. In between sharing laughs and loving looks with Mila, Ashton cheered and threw his hands in their air for the "Blurred Lines" singer when he took the stage. The festival continues Friday with a headlining performance from Robert Plant.

RELATED: Best and worst beach bods